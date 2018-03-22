  1. Home
  2. World

Wednesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/22 04:06
Houston 030 230 000—8 9 0
Washington 000 000 201—3 5 2

McCullers Jr., Devenski (6), Rondon (8), Giles (9), and McCann, Stassi; Gonzalez, Romero (5), Fedde (10), Milone (12), Smith (13), and Montero. W_McCullers Jr. 3-0. L_Gonzalez 1-1. HRs_Reddick; Stevenson, Reynolds.

___

St. Louis 260 102 002—13 13 1
Miami 021 010 200—6 7 1

Bowman, Hicks (3), Lyons (5), Cecil (7), Gilmartin (8), Tuivailala (9), and Molina, Baron; Gallen, Nicolino (2), Barraclough (5), Diaz (10), Gonzalez (12), and Holaday. W_Bowman 2-0. L_Gallen 0-2. HRs_Carpenter, Ozuna, DeJong.

___