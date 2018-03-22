The Latest: Ex-Hawaii House speaker's accuser finds closure

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on former Hawaii House Speaker Joe Souki resigning to resolve sexual harassment allegations (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

A woman who accused former Hawaii House Speaker Rep. Joe Souki of sexual harassment says it's a day of closure for her and many other women.

Rachael Wong issued a statement Wednesday after the Hawaii State Ethics Commission announced a settlement calling for the 84-year-old state representative from Maui to resign to resolve sexual harassment allegations.

Wong says Souki made inappropriate comments about her physical appearance and an inappropriate request for physical contact when she was the director for the state Department of Human Services in 2015.

She says she doesn't believe it's productive to share more details that led to her complaint.

Wong says she's heard from other women who suffered from the abuse of power at the Hawaii Legislature but no one feels able to come forward publicly.

____

7 a.m.

A former speaker of the Hawaii House of Representatives will have to resign by the end of the month to resolve sexual harassment allegations.

The Hawaii State Ethics Commission on Wednesday announced the settlement in its investigation of state Rep. Joseph Souki of Maui. The investigation included allegations the 84-year-old Souki sexually harassed multiple women by subjecting them to unwanted kissing, touching and sexual language.

The settlement calls for him to resign by March 30 and issue an apology.

Souki's office referred calls to his lawyer. A message left for attorney Michael Green before business hours wasn't immediately returned.

The investigation began when Rachael Wong, the former head of Hawaii's Department of Human Services, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Souki. The commission says similar allegations from other women followed.