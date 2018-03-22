New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|12.57
|12.84
|12.56
|12.67
|Up
|.11
|May
|12.87
|Up
|.12
|Jun
|12.75
|13.00
|12.74
|12.87
|Up
|.12
|Sep
|13.13
|13.35
|13.13
|13.26
|Up
|.13
|Dec
|14.25
|Up
|.11
|Feb
|14.14
|14.33
|14.13
|14.25
|Up
|.11
|Apr
|14.29
|14.44
|14.29
|14.39
|Up
|.10
|Jun
|14.39
|14.52
|14.38
|14.47
|Up
|.08
|Sep
|14.70
|14.76
|14.61
|14.70
|Up
|.07
|Dec
|15.22
|Up
|.06
|Feb
|15.20
|15.22
|15.19
|15.22
|Up
|.06
|Apr
|15.18
|15.20
|15.18
|15.20
|Up
|.06
|Jun
|15.21
|15.21
|15.19
|15.21
|Up
|.04
|Sep
|15.40
|15.42
|15.40
|15.42
|Up
|.04