De Gendt takes Tour of Catalonia lead with 3rd-stage win

SETCASES, Spain (AP) — Thomas De Gendt pulled off a successful solo breakaway to win the third stage of the Tour of Catalonia on Wednesday and take the overall lead from defending champion Alejandro Valverde.

De Gendt made a move to the front with more than 20 kilometers (12 miles) to go and held on until the end to clinch the 199-kilometer (123-mile) stage from Sant Cugat del Valles to Setcases.

The Belgian rider of team Lotto Soudal finished 20 second in front of the chasing peloton, earning a 23-second overall lead over Valverde. South African Daryl Impey dropped to third overall, six seconds behind Valverde.

De Gendt said: "I didn't expect it. It was really difficult with so much headwind."

Thursday's fourth stage will take riders 170 kilometers (105 miles) from Llanars to Alp.

The seven-stage race ends Sunday in Barcelona.