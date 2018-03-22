Court detains Maldives' former dictator until end of trial

MALE, Maldives (AP) — A court in the Maldives has detained the country's longtime dictator and a Supreme Court chief justice until the end of their trials, a day after they were charged with terrorism.

The 30-year ruler of the archipelago state Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed were brought before the Criminal Court for their first hearing Wednesday.

They were among nine people arrested last month amid political unrest that followed a Supreme Court decision to release a group of President Yameen Abdul Gayoom's political opponents from prison. They were jailed after trials that were criticized for alleged due process violations.

Yameen is a half brother of Gayoom and are now political enemies.

Maldives became a multiparty state in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule.