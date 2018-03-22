Zimbabwe's president releases thousands from prison

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's new president is commuting death sentences for some prisoners and releasing thousands of people from prison including most women and everyone under age 18.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's announcement Wednesday is an effort to ease overcrowded prisons. He has said he is against the death penalty because he once survived hanging when the country was still colonial Rhodesia.

Nearly 100 people are on death row. Those on it for at least a decade are having their sentences commuted to life in prison.

All women except those serving life sentences are being freed. Also freed are prisoners who are disabled or terminally ill.

Officials say about 3,000 prisoners are expected to benefit.

Zimbabwe's last execution was in 2005, partly because no one was willing to be the hangman.