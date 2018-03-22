Lottery changes 'Luck Yeah!' campaign over profanity concern

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Lottery Commission has replaced its "Luck Yeah!" ad campaign with "Win Time" over concerns that the original phrase sounded like profanity.

WMUR-TV reports at least one state official, Republican Executive Councilor Russell Prescott, criticized the phrase last month after it started showing up online and in television commercials.

But Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre defended the ads. He had said that the word "luck" is an inherent part of the business. He apologized if it was insensitive. But he added, "certainly it is effective."

McIntyre had said Prescott's complaint was the first he had heard, but noted that the ad was designed to make viewers pay attention.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com