Off the sideline: Students, women, teachers embrace activism

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, demonstrators raise their fists in the air during a student-led march against gun violence at the
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 file photo, thousands attend a women's march on the Capitol in Salt Lake City. The array of massive women's march
FILE - This Tuesday, May 2, 2017 photo shows state Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, in Dubuque, Iowa, who is seeking to replace Rod Blum in the U.S. H
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, state senators acknowledge the cheers of teachers and school personnel after the passage of a bill t
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their lighted cellphones at a rally at Parkland High School outside Allentown, Pa.
Saturday's March for Our Lives, planned for Washington and hundreds of other locations, is just the most recent sign that an extraordinary number of Americans are taking to heart the old truism that democracy should not be a spectator sport.
In numbers not seen since of the 1960s, multitudes are venturing off the sidelines in a remarkable surge of political and social activism. Their ranks include high school students angered by gun violence, teachers fed up with low pay, blacks angered by racism and women energized by a range of grievances.
The Feb. 14 massacre at a Florida high school led tens of thousands of students across the U.S. to walk out of their classrooms on March 14, a prelude to this weekend's protests.