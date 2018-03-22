Off the sideline: Students, women, teachers embrace activism

Saturday's March for Our Lives, planned for Washington and hundreds of other locations, is just the most recent sign that an extraordinary number of Americans are taking to heart the old truism that democracy should not be a spectator sport.

In numbers not seen since of the 1960s, multitudes are venturing off the sidelines in a remarkable surge of political and social activism. Their ranks include high school students angered by gun violence, teachers fed up with low pay, blacks angered by racism and women energized by a range of grievances.

The Feb. 14 massacre at a Florida high school led tens of thousands of students across the U.S. to walk out of their classrooms on March 14, a prelude to this weekend's protests.