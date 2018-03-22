US pressures South Sudan's oil sector over civil war

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The United States is taking action against 15 South Sudanese oil-related entities in an attempt to stem the financial flow fuelling the country's civil war.

The State Department says South Sudan's government and "corrupt official actors" are using the revenue to purchase weapons, fund militias and undermine peace.

South Sudanese officials were not immediately available for comment. The entities were not announced.

This is the latest attempt to hold accountable those accused of blocking the path to peace in the five-year conflict. The U.S. earlier imposed an arms embargo.

Advocacy groups praised the pressure on South Sudan's oil sector.

The entities' placement on the Department of Commerce's Entity List means the U.S. will impose a license requirement on all exports, re-exports and transfers of items coming from the U.S.