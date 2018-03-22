Johnson: Putin glorifying hosting World Cup is 'sickening'

LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says it is sickening to think of President Vladimir Putin "glorifying" in Russia hosting the World Cup.

After the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Britain said it would not send royals or government ministers to the soccer tournament, though the England team will compete.

Speaking to Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Johnson agreed with a Labour lawmaker who likened the event to Adolf Hitler's use of the 1936 Olympics as a propaganda vehicle for his regime.

Johnson says "I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right. I think it's an emetic prospect, frankly, to think of Putin glorying in this sporting event."

Johnson says the British government is not discouraging fans from attending the tournament, but is concerned about their safety. He says the British embassy official in charge of fan safety was one of 23 diplomats expelled by Russia in a tit-for-tat feud over the poisoning.