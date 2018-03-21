West Indies qualifies for World Cup as rain sinks Scotland

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — West Indies has qualified for next year's Cricket World Cup, sneaking through by beating Scotland in a match where rain stopped play with the Scots only just short of the run rate they needed to go through.

Chasing 199 to win, Scotland was 125-5 in the 36th over when the rain came on Wednesday. That gave West Indies a five-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis method. West Indies is the second-last team to secure a place at the World Cup in England and Wales.

One last place will be won at the ICC's qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. The host nation can secure it with victory over United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

West Indies began its decisive game against Scotland by losing Chris Gayle with the first ball of the match. Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels made half-centuries to take the two-time World Cup winner to 198 all out, a respectable and ultimately winning total.