Magic, expertise and service help independent toy retailers

NEW YORK (AP) — Some small and independent toy stores are thriving even as Toys R Us is going out of business and more consumers shop online.

Small stores give customers a toy selection they can't find at chains. They also provide children and their families with events, expertise and emotional experiences the internet can't match.

One of the stores' strong points: They're able to answer questions parents have about toys, for example, which one would be a good fit for their child.

The smaller stores are also ready to help parents popping in to pick up a gift when they're on their way to a birthday party — one owner call Saturday morning the busiest time of the week as customers look for something for the birthday child.