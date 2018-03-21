Vigil held after officer charged in Australia woman's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Neighbors, friends and activists held a vigil for an Australian woman after a Minneapolis police officer was charged in her death.

About 50 people gathered Tuesday evening near the alley where Justine Ruszczyk Damond was fatally shot in July. The 40-year-old life coach was killed by Officer Mohamed Noor after she called police to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter earlier Tuesday.

Todd Schuman is a member of the group Justice for Justine. He says police need to be held accountable for their actions that hurt individuals and damage their communities.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Minneapolis City Council member Linea Palmisano attended the vigil. She says she's seen some improvements in the city's police department prompted by Ruszczyk's death, including a new chief and new body camera rules.