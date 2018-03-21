High Museum, other Atlanta spots featured in Black Panther

The blockbuster movie "Black Panther" depicts a fictional futuristic country in Africa called Wakanda. But fans might be surprised to learn that some location shoots for the film were done in Atlanta.

Among the stand-ins: The High Museum of Art was used for an exterior shot of the fictional Museum of Great Britain in London. Atlanta also filled in for South Korea in a couple of scenes.

And the interior of Atlanta's City Hall was used for a post-credit scene where T'Challa addresses the United Nations.

A tour company called Atlanta Movie Tours takes visitors to some locations from "Black Panther" and other films on its Hero Tour and Best of Atlanta Tour.