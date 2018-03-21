No Brexit deal is nightmare scenario for Europe's exporters

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — It's a nightmare scenario for any Dutch tulip or tomato grower: A truck laden with fresh produce trapped in a traffic jam at Rotterdam or Hook of Holland waiting for customs clearance.

But it's a possibility Dutch officials are warning exporters to prepare for in case divorce talks between the European Union and Britain break down without a deal.

As the Brexit date of March 29, 2019 approaches, many EU companies that trade heavily with the U.K. are having to prepare for a so-called hard Brexit, in which the country leaves the EU without a new trade deal and tariffs are imposed on goods and services.

Even if Britain and EU negotiators made progress in talks this week, nothing is set in stone and talks could still fall apart.