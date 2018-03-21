WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

OLY--WADA-RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russia's efforts to restore its reputation in sports after doping scandals is top of the agenda for a World Anti-Doping Agency annual conference in the Olympic capital. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

BOX--JOSHUA-PARKER

SHEFFIELD, England — World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua looks ahead to his unification fight against Joseph Parker in Cardiff. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

FIG--WORLDS

ASSAGO, Italy — Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia leads a thinned-out women's field during the short program at the world figure skating championships, only weeks after the Pyeongchang Games. Olympic bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada and Carolina Kostner of Italy are also competing. By Colleen Barry. UPCOMING: 450 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

RGU--TONGA-WOMEN'S BAN

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — An order from Tonga's education ministry banning girls from playing rugby at the Pacific nation's only public high school has been condemned by Tongan community leaders and a high-profile Olympic champion. SENT: 350 words.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPAIN-KEY ISSUES

MADRID — Spain enters the final stage of its World Cup preparations with coach Julen Lopetegui experimenting up front. Lopetegui has called up several different forwards since taking over the national squad and has plenty of options to choose from before announcing the final list for Russia in a few months. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 685 words, photos.

SOC--EGYPT-KEY ISSUES

CAIRO — Egypt's first World Cup warmup will be against Portugal, a match that could have two of the most prolific scorers in soccer going up against each other. By Hamza Hendawi. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC--JAPAN-KEY ISSUES

While established players like Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda should play a big role for Japan at the World Cup, coach Vahid Halilhodzic has indicated that many spots remain open and it's time for the next generation to step up. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — By questioning the judicial process that cleared South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to play in the third test, Australia captain Steve Smith has provided another point of conflict in a combative cricket series. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Batsman Ross Taylor overcame a thigh injury to be included in New Zealand's side for the day-night cricket test starting Thursday at Eden Park, while it's still possible Ben Stokes could be named for England. SENT: 400 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Celtics end Thunder's win streak on Morris' 3-pointer. SENT: 730 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Lightning erase 3-goal deficit, rally past Maple Leafs 4-3. SENT: 1,600 words, photos.

