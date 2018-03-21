Taipei introduces new incentives for senior YouBike users and riders of public transportation

Taipei (Taiwan News)--The Department of Transportation (DOT) of Taipei City Government has introduced a number of incentives to encourage the use of the public transport system and YouBike.



Beginning April 1, Taipei City senior courtesy card holders can use the free points for YouBike rides, the DOT said, adding that the measure is designed to extend the use of the senior courtesy card.

In addition, the agency has also designed new incentives to encourage more use of the public transportation. YouBike users can enjoy a NT$ 5 discount when they transfer to the MRT or bus within one hour after returning the bike and completing rental fee payment, the agency said. Passengers who use YouBike service within one hour after getting off the MRT train or bus can enjoy a free YouBike ride for the first 30 minutes, the agency said.

According to DOT, the accumulated total of YouBike rides is expected to hit a hundred million in April, and the lucky YouBike rider who completes the hundred-millionth service rental will receive a special prize (a pre-paid card with points worth NT$10,000) and a commemoration certificate.

With 400 rental stations and 13,072 YouBikes across Taipei, the bike-sharing system has become an integral part of the city’s public transport network since its launch in 2009, the agency said.

