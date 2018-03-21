Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;W;11;77%;79%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, less humid;84;66;Sunny and nice;86;69;WNW;5;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;72;46;Partly sunny;75;54;E;4;37%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Showers;51;42;Spotty showers;48;42;WSW;12;63%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;47;38;A touch of rain;47;39;SSW;13;91%;60%;1

Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;32;15;Sunny, but chilly;31;17;ENE;5;62%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;85;55;Cooler;66;49;ESE;9;54%;50%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder;46;30;An afternoon shower;41;28;WSW;11;100%;80%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;77;64;Partly sunny, warmer;89;72;ENE;5;59%;30%;9

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;67;51;A shower or t-storm;68;53;NW;7;74%;58%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;73;60;A shower in the p.m.;73;63;NE;8;66%;68%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;85;57;Partly sunny;85;57;NNW;10;31%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;96;73;An afternoon shower;90;73;ESE;7;69%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Nice with sunshine;92;70;Some sun, pleasant;91;67;SW;7;41%;7%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;76;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;S;7;63%;69%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;57;38;Plenty of sun;57;40;WNW;11;41%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;52;34;Partly sunny, milder;63;39;SW;6;45%;2%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with snow;33;22;Cold with snow;34;29;NE;7;70%;94%;1

Berlin, Germany;Thickening clouds;43;33;Snow to rain;41;35;W;12;80%;68%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;67;47;A shower in the p.m.;67;49;ESE;6;69%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;65;A t-storm in spots;81;65;E;5;73%;66%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, cold;40;24;Sunny, but chilly;42;30;WSW;5;45%;26%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Areas of low clouds;42;34;Snow to rain;42;36;WSW;8;92%;80%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little snow, cold;35;25;Very cold with snow;31;26;ENE;13;81%;97%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;42;23;Chilly with sunshine;42;26;N;4;48%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;70;60;Partly sunny;77;65;NE;9;63%;27%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;82;62;A morning t-storm;85;63;WNW;4;46%;63%;11

Busan, South Korea;Heavy rain and snow;41;35;Decreasing clouds;53;38;W;8;49%;4%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;90;64;Unseasonably hot;97;74;SSE;9;9%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun;71;59;Sunny and nice;78;58;SE;13;51%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;67;Partly sunny;82;66;ESE;4;60%;29%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;78;Mostly sunny, warm;96;79;SSE;10;57%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;40;29;Sunshine;46;32;NE;7;47%;26%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;90;75;A morning shower;89;77;WSW;7;69%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;40;33;Low clouds;39;31;N;5;89%;14%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;Sunny and nice;77;67;NNE;11;67%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Lots of sun, nice;73;53;Clearing;79;61;S;12;45%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;74;Showers around;90;74;E;6;74%;74%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;64;A t-storm in spots;88;64;NNW;8;54%;40%;8

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;62;37;Partly sunny, warm;71;47;SSW;7;34%;16%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;93;70;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSW;6;42%;4%;9

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SW;5;76%;88%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;48;38;A touch of rain;50;40;SSW;16;82%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;69;51;A t-storm in spots;73;50;NNE;8;37%;100%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;62;48;Plenty of sunshine;61;51;W;12;46%;3%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;74;60;Nice with sunshine;75;60;SSE;5;53%;15%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;78;59;A stray t-shower;79;61;ENE;4;65%;71%;12

Havana, Cuba;Not as warm;79;64;Mostly sunny;74;61;NNE;12;52%;0%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;30;26;A little snow;36;19;NW;15;85%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;95;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;S;6;76%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;72;58;Mostly sunny;72;62;E;8;56%;9%;9

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy with a shower;82;73;A morning shower;82;73;ENE;12;57%;50%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;99;75;Sunny and pleasant;98;71;N;6;24%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;N;7;47%;26%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;62;46;Cooler;51;45;ENE;13;78%;55%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNW;7;79%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;92;77;Sunny and very warm;93;76;N;8;44%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;76;59;Morning t-showers;69;55;SE;10;84%;100%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;65;43;Partly sunny, nice;65;42;NNW;5;43%;7%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;91;71;Hazy sun;89;69;W;7;48%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;81;54;A t-storm in spots;80;51;WSW;7;44%;41%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;107;75;Sunny and hot;107;77;NW;6;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with low clouds;32;20;Sunny and chilly;35;15;SW;8;56%;1%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;73;Some sun, a shower;88;74;NNE;6;56%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;92;73;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;75;WNW;7;75%;75%;10

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;96;73;Partly sunny;98;77;SSW;7;47%;25%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;A t-storm in spots;92;72;E;3;70%;76%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;36;A t-storm in spots;57;39;NNW;7;68%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;91;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SSW;7;70%;84%;5

Lima, Peru;High clouds;74;68;Clearing;75;68;S;5;76%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;59;41;Clouding up;59;50;W;8;68%;56%;5

London, United Kingdom;Rather cloudy;50;38;Low clouds;51;41;SSW;11;72%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of rain;68;60;Cool with heavy rain;63;55;SE;7;80%;93%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;89;78;A brief shower;89;77;SSW;6;70%;49%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;54;27;Abundant sunshine;55;37;WNW;4;48%;9%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;Mostly sunny;90;83;NW;6;67%;12%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;A t-storm in spots;85;73;SE;6;79%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouding up;89;77;A morning shower;88;75;ENE;9;60%;55%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;ENE;6;50%;5%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;Partly sunny;77;50;NNE;5;37%;30%;11

Miami, United States;Sunshine, less humid;81;56;Mostly sunny;73;55;NNW;10;36%;3%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;30;14;Partly sunny;38;26;WSW;9;59%;44%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;88;80;Nice with sunshine;88;78;SE;8;70%;40%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;67;55;Mostly sunny;75;59;NNE;7;57%;26%;6

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;34;24;Partly sunny;41;26;N;6;59%;16%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;34;21;Mostly cloudy;31;22;SW;7;66%;36%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;72;Hazy sun;89;72;NW;7;53%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Spotty showers;77;59;A stray t-shower;76;57;NNE;11;69%;50%;12

New York, United States;Snow, windy and cold;35;30;Not as cold;42;32;NW;22;60%;16%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;75;49;Nice with sunshine;75;54;ESE;9;51%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;28;16;Low clouds;34;32;SE;5;92%;63%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;53;48;Brief showers;51;39;NW;9;67%;70%;2

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;43;26;Partly sunny;45;31;NE;4;60%;26%;2

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds;35;22;Partly sunny;38;25;NW;12;61%;30%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;Mostly cloudy;86;77;E;6;73%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;93;76;Partly sunny, breezy;91;76;NNW;16;58%;34%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;ENE;10;68%;57%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;46;32;Cloudy and chilly;47;36;SW;7;77%;39%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny, hot;99;70;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;62;S;11;63%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning t-storm;92;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;S;5;70%;76%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;72;A few showers;86;73;ESE;8;82%;94%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;70;A shower or two;91;70;NE;6;46%;75%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cold;37;24;An afternoon shower;41;32;WSW;10;45%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;51;27;Brilliant sunshine;54;27;SW;6;51%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;72;54;Cloudy with showers;68;54;SW;8;68%;83%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;59;42;Mostly sunny;61;45;W;8;61%;3%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;ENE;7;64%;73%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;45;39;A morning shower;43;36;SSE;9;76%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;33;27;A little snow;41;30;W;9;71%;77%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Heavy showers;81;75;NE;6;80%;87%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;Sunny and hot;93;64;ENE;8;15%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;57;39;Cloudy;55;34;N;9;49%;7%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder;24;16;Cloudy, snow showers;36;24;W;14;70%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain this afternoon;63;55;Showers;58;46;WNW;12;78%;75%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;85;62;Some sun, pleasant;81;62;ENE;14;55%;1%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;75;A shower or two;85;75;SSE;10;68%;82%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;Partly sunny;81;65;NNE;8;52%;18%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;80;45;Mostly sunny;77;46;ENE;5;20%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;82;50;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;WSW;5;48%;28%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;84;70;A shower or two;85;70;E;5;70%;75%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sun;60;33;Thickening clouds;60;46;NNW;6;58%;55%;5

Seattle, United States;Occasional p.m. rain;57;45;Cooler, morning rain;49;37;SSE;13;76%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Snow and rain;45;32;Decreasing clouds;52;34;WSW;6;52%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;39;Partly sunny;59;45;SSW;5;56%;16%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A shower;92;79;NNE;14;69%;67%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;29;Colder with snow;35;27;ESE;11;85%;92%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;85;73;Mostly sunny;85;72;E;13;67%;44%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;42;31;Rather cloudy;41;28;NNW;7;73%;12%;1

Sydney, Australia;Windy with rain;72;67;Showers;73;69;E;16;60%;91%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cooler this morning;66;51;Sunny;68;52;ESE;8;49%;1%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouding up, chilly;32;28;A little p.m. snow;37;23;WNW;14;79%;79%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;75;55;A t-storm in spots;77;49;SSW;8;48%;91%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and cooler;58;39;Mild with some sun;62;44;N;6;50%;24%;5

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;80;53;Sunshine, pleasant;75;54;ENE;9;16%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;82;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;69;ESE;4;33%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Rain at times;65;49;Periods of rain;66;46;S;7;47%;89%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with rain;42;37;Clouds and sunshine;63;48;NE;11;67%;30%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clouds;40;26;Mostly cloudy;40;25;NW;15;50%;18%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;68;52;A morning shower;62;48;WNW;19;52%;84%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;52;44;Showers;56;45;WNW;17;70%;91%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mild with some sun;44;17;Partly sunny, mild;48;20;N;9;37%;3%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;54;44;Rain tapering off;45;37;SE;7;74%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;21;Chilly with sunshine;44;33;WNW;5;39%;45%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;81;65;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;E;6;37%;10%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Colder;33;22;Turning out cloudy;38;29;SW;11;52%;65%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;37;25;Mostly cloudy;41;28;S;11;62%;40%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;68;54;Rain, breezy, cooler;60;55;SSE;22;86%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;Mostly sunny;97;68;WSW;6;48%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, warm;65;38;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;47;SE;3;40%;27%;5

