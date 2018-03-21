Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;W;17;77%;79%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, less humid;29;19;Sunny and nice;30;20;WNW;8;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;22;8;Partly sunny;24;12;E;6;37%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Showers;10;5;Spotty showers;9;6;WSW;19;63%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;8;3;A touch of rain;8;4;SSW;22;91%;60%;1

Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;0;-9;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-9;ENE;7;62%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;30;13;Cooler;19;9;ESE;15;54%;50%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder;8;-1;An afternoon shower;5;-2;WSW;18;100%;80%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;25;18;Partly sunny, warmer;32;22;ENE;9;59%;30%;9

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;19;11;A shower or t-storm;20;12;NW;11;74%;58%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;23;15;A shower in the p.m.;23;17;NE;13;66%;68%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;30;14;Partly sunny;29;14;NNW;16;31%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;36;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;ESE;11;69%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Nice with sunshine;33;21;Some sun, pleasant;33;20;SW;11;41%;7%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;S;11;63%;69%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;4;Plenty of sun;14;5;WNW;17;41%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;11;1;Partly sunny, milder;17;4;SW;9;45%;2%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with snow;1;-5;Cold with snow;1;-2;NE;11;70%;94%;1

Berlin, Germany;Thickening clouds;6;0;Snow to rain;5;2;W;19;80%;68%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;8;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;ESE;10;69%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;E;8;73%;66%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, cold;4;-4;Sunny, but chilly;6;-1;WSW;7;45%;26%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Areas of low clouds;6;1;Snow to rain;6;2;WSW;13;92%;80%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little snow, cold;2;-4;Very cold with snow;-1;-3;ENE;20;81%;97%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;6;-5;Chilly with sunshine;5;-3;N;7;48%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;21;16;Partly sunny;25;18;NE;15;63%;27%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;28;17;A morning t-storm;30;17;WNW;6;46%;63%;11

Busan, South Korea;Heavy rain and snow;5;2;Decreasing clouds;12;3;W;13;49%;4%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;32;18;Unseasonably hot;36;23;SSE;15;9%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun;21;15;Sunny and nice;26;15;SE;21;51%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;19;ESE;7;60%;29%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;SSE;16;57%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;5;-2;Sunshine;8;0;NE;11;47%;26%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;32;24;A morning shower;32;25;WSW;12;69%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;5;0;Low clouds;4;0;N;8;89%;14%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Sunny and nice;25;19;NNE;18;67%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Lots of sun, nice;23;11;Clearing;26;16;S;20;45%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;23;Showers around;32;23;E;9;74%;74%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;18;A t-storm in spots;31;18;NNW;13;54%;40%;8

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;17;3;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;SSW;11;34%;16%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;SSW;9;42%;4%;9

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;8;76%;88%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;9;4;A touch of rain;10;5;SSW;25;82%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;20;11;A t-storm in spots;23;10;NNE;13;37%;100%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;16;11;W;19;46%;3%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;23;16;Nice with sunshine;24;16;SSE;8;53%;15%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;15;A stray t-shower;26;16;ENE;7;65%;71%;12

Havana, Cuba;Not as warm;26;18;Mostly sunny;23;16;NNE;19;52%;0%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;-1;-3;A little snow;2;-7;NW;24;85%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;S;9;76%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;22;14;Mostly sunny;22;17;E;12;56%;9%;9

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy with a shower;28;23;A morning shower;28;23;ENE;20;57%;50%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;37;24;Sunny and pleasant;36;22;N;9;24%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;N;11;47%;26%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;16;8;Cooler;10;7;ENE;22;78%;55%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNW;11;79%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;Sunny and very warm;34;24;N;13;44%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;25;15;Morning t-showers;21;13;SE;16;84%;100%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;18;6;Partly sunny, nice;19;6;NNW;9;43%;7%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;33;22;Hazy sun;32;21;W;11;48%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;27;12;A t-storm in spots;27;11;WSW;12;44%;41%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;41;24;Sunny and hot;41;25;NW;9;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with low clouds;0;-6;Sunny and chilly;2;-9;SW;12;56%;1%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;23;Some sun, a shower;31;24;NNE;10;56%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;24;WNW;11;75%;75%;10

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;36;23;Partly sunny;37;25;SSW;11;47%;25%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;22;E;5;70%;76%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;2;A t-storm in spots;14;4;NNW;11;68%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;11;70%;84%;5

Lima, Peru;High clouds;23;20;Clearing;24;20;S;8;76%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;Clouding up;15;10;W;13;68%;56%;5

London, United Kingdom;Rather cloudy;10;3;Low clouds;11;5;SSW;18;72%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of rain;20;16;Cool with heavy rain;17;13;SE;11;80%;93%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;32;26;A brief shower;31;25;SSW;10;70%;49%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;12;-3;Abundant sunshine;13;3;WNW;7;48%;9%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Mostly sunny;32;28;NW;9;67%;12%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SE;10;79%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouding up;31;25;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;15;60%;55%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;ENE;10;50%;5%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Partly sunny;25;10;NNE;9;37%;30%;11

Miami, United States;Sunshine, less humid;27;13;Mostly sunny;23;13;NNW;16;36%;3%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-1;-10;Partly sunny;3;-4;WSW;15;59%;44%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;31;26;Nice with sunshine;31;26;SE;13;70%;40%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;19;13;Mostly sunny;24;15;NNE;11;57%;26%;6

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;1;-5;Partly sunny;5;-3;N;10;59%;16%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;1;-6;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;SW;11;66%;36%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;22;Hazy sun;32;22;NW;12;53%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Spotty showers;25;15;A stray t-shower;24;14;NNE;17;69%;50%;12

New York, United States;Snow, windy and cold;2;-1;Not as cold;6;0;NW;35;60%;16%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;24;10;Nice with sunshine;24;12;ESE;14;51%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;-2;-9;Low clouds;1;0;SE;8;92%;63%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;9;Brief showers;11;4;NW;15;67%;70%;2

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;6;-4;Partly sunny;7;-1;NE;6;60%;26%;2

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds;1;-6;Partly sunny;3;-4;NW;20;61%;30%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;Mostly cloudy;30;25;E;9;73%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny, breezy;33;24;NNW;26;58%;34%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;ENE;16;68%;57%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;8;0;Cloudy and chilly;8;2;SW;12;77%;39%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny, hot;37;21;Mostly sunny, cooler;28;17;S;17;63%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;S;8;70%;76%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;22;A few showers;30;23;ESE;13;82%;94%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;21;A shower or two;33;21;NE;9;46%;75%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cold;3;-4;An afternoon shower;5;0;WSW;17;45%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;11;-3;Brilliant sunshine;12;-3;SW;10;51%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;22;12;Cloudy with showers;20;12;SW;13;68%;83%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;15;5;Mostly sunny;16;7;W;13;61%;3%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;ENE;12;64%;73%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;7;4;A morning shower;6;2;SSE;15;76%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;1;-3;A little snow;5;-1;W;15;71%;77%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Heavy showers;27;24;NE;10;80%;87%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;Sunny and hot;34;18;ENE;12;15%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;14;4;Cloudy;13;1;N;14;49%;7%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder;-4;-9;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-4;W;23;70%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain this afternoon;17;13;Showers;14;8;WNW;20;78%;75%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;29;17;Some sun, pleasant;27;17;ENE;23;55%;1%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;SSE;17;68%;82%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny;27;18;NNE;13;52%;18%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;27;7;Mostly sunny;25;8;ENE;8;20%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;28;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;WSW;8;48%;28%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;29;21;A shower or two;29;21;E;8;70%;75%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sun;16;1;Thickening clouds;16;8;NNW;10;58%;55%;5

Seattle, United States;Occasional p.m. rain;14;7;Cooler, morning rain;9;3;SSE;21;76%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Snow and rain;7;0;Decreasing clouds;11;1;WSW;10;52%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Partly sunny;15;7;SSW;9;56%;16%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A shower;33;26;NNE;22;69%;67%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;-2;Colder with snow;1;-3;ESE;17;85%;92%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;22;E;21;67%;44%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;6;-1;Rather cloudy;5;-2;NNW;11;73%;12%;1

Sydney, Australia;Windy with rain;22;20;Showers;23;20;E;26;60%;91%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cooler this morning;19;10;Sunny;20;11;ESE;12;49%;1%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouding up, chilly;0;-2;A little p.m. snow;3;-5;WNW;22;79%;79%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;24;13;A t-storm in spots;25;9;SSW;13;48%;91%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and cooler;15;4;Mild with some sun;17;7;N;9;50%;24%;5

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;27;11;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;ENE;15;16%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;28;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;21;ESE;7;33%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Rain at times;18;9;Periods of rain;19;8;S;12;47%;89%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with rain;5;3;Clouds and sunshine;17;9;NE;18;67%;30%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clouds;4;-3;Mostly cloudy;4;-4;NW;24;50%;18%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;20;11;A morning shower;17;9;WNW;30;52%;84%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;11;7;Showers;14;7;WNW;27;70%;91%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mild with some sun;7;-8;Partly sunny, mild;9;-7;N;14;37%;3%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;12;7;Rain tapering off;7;3;SE;11;74%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-6;Chilly with sunshine;7;0;WNW;8;39%;45%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;27;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;E;9;37%;10%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Colder;1;-6;Turning out cloudy;4;-2;SW;17;52%;65%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;3;-4;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;S;18;62%;40%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;20;12;Rain, breezy, cooler;16;13;SSE;35;86%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;37;20;Mostly sunny;36;20;WSW;10;48%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, warm;18;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;8;SE;4;40%;27%;5

