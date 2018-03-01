National Taiwan University president-elect probed over China jobs: reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether National Taiwan University (NTU) President-elect Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) has violated laws barring former government officials from working in China within three years of leaving office, the Liberty Times reported Wednesday.

Kuan served as minister of the National Development Council (NDC), but also taught at three universities in China without reporting his extra jobs to the authorities, reports said. The allegations came to light after he was elected president of the nation’s most prestigious university.

The Ministry of Education on February 1 failed to name him president as he was already facing accusations of conflict of interest because he had failed to report an independent board membership at a Fubon Group company, while one of its owners sat on the NTU selection committee.

A member of the public reportedly went to the prosecutors with the issue that Kuan might be violating secrecy laws by having taken a job in China within three years of leaving the NDC without applying for official permission, the Liberty Times reported. If he is found guilty, he might face up to two years in prison.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office was likely to summons Kuan to answer questions in person, according to the Liberty Times.

The Ministry of Justice reportedly confirmed the newspaper’s story about the investigation, but said it would not interfere in any individual case.

Kuan was NDC minister from 2014 to 2015, but his teaching at Chinese universities reportedly already started in 2005.