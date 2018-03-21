Scenic viewpoints added to NY bridge's rebuilt sidewalk

HUDSON, N.Y. (AP) — Scenic viewpoints have been added to the rebuilt sidewalk on one of the New York state-operated bridges spanning the Hudson River between Albany and New York City.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday three viewpoints, each 50 feet long by 10 feet wide, have been added along the mile-long sidewalk on the Rip Van Winkle Bridge linking Greene and Columbia counties.

Known as the Hudson River SkyWalk, the project will feature a pedestrian trail linking historic sites on the opposite sides of the river: the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill and the Olana State Historic Site in Hudson.

Both are key locations for the 19-century landscape painting style known as the Hudson River School.

The Rip Van Winkle is one of five spans operated by the New York State Bridge Authority.