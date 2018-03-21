'Black Panther' fans can find glimpses of Wakanda in Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Want to go to Wakanda? The blockbuster success of "Black Panther" has created a new, compelling vision of Africa as a continent of smart, technologically savvy people living in a futuristic city amid stunning landscapes.

The hidden, high-tech kingdom of Wakanda is fictional, of course. But for fans who long to visit, there are many real places to consider.

Start with Johannesburg in South Africa, a dynamic, cosmopolitan city, full of commerce, high-rise architecture and nightlife.

The tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho has dramatic mountain scenery. Brightly colored blankets worn over the shoulders of many in Lesotho feature prominently in the movie.

Ethiopia's historic towers and churches dating back to the fourth century also suggest Wakanda, along with the country's proud history of never having been colonized.