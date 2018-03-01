Magnitude-4.0 quake rattles Northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck near the town of Suao in Yilan County Wednesday evening, but no injuries or damage were immediately reported.

The epicenter of the tremor was situated 11.6 kilometers under the surface at a point about 22.2 km southeast from the Yilan County Government offices, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The quake struck at 6:44 p.m. in Suao, a busy fishing harbor and popular tourist destination.

Earthquakes along Taiwan’s east coast are relatively frequent, with the most recent deadly temblor hitting Hualien on February 6, killing 17 people and causing the collapse of several buildings.