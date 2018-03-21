Czechs to increase number of soldiers in Afghanistan, Iraq

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic's defense ministry has proposed increasing the number of its service members deployed in Afghanistan and other countries.

Between this year and 2020, the ministry is planning to deploy 390 soldiers in Afghanistan, up from the current 230 as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission that provides training, advice and assistance to local security forces.

Up to 110 Czechs will be in Iraq, including military training instructors, and some 120 soldiers will be dispatched to Mali and Africa's Sahel region as part of a European Union force.

Other Czechs will be also operating in the Baltic states.

According to the plan, which still needs parliamentary approval, the total number of Czech soldiers abroad will reach almost 1,200 next year, from the current 800.