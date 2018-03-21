Death of man in UK movie theater being investigated

LONDON (AP) — A British movie chain is investigating the death of a moviegoer who reportedly became trapped under a footrest while trying to retrieve a dropped mobile phone.

British media say the man suffered a heart attack in a cinema in Birmingham on March 9 after his head became trapped while he was trying to find his phone. Witnesses said he panicked and had trouble breathing after his head became stuck.

The man died in a hospital a week later.

Vue Entertainment, which operates numerous movie theaters throughout Britain, said in a statement Wednesday that a full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing.