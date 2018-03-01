Flying Fish Festival afoot in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Orchid Island’s traditional Flying Fish Festival has begun and the Orchid Island Chief, Chang Ching-lai (夏曼．迦拉牧 or 張慶來), reminds the public of a few easy-to-avoid taboos during this sacred time.

The Flying Fish Festival is observed by the Tao indigenous tribe on Orchid Island and is a coming-of-age ritual for young men as well as a celebration of the natural world.

Beginning in March through sometime in June, depending on the year, only fish that appear on or above the surface of the water may be caught and eaten, according to CNA. Spear nets and drift nets are not allowed and neither is the use of fire or strong lights at night to coax the fish to the surface.

Those that violate these rules are said to be cursed.

Instead traditional fishing nets are used, which drag behind a boat.

During this time the Tao want to the natural environment to replenish itself without interruption from its largest predator, humans, so they avoid interfering with the underwater world as much as possible, particularly deep water.

No one should snorkel in or near traditional fishing grounds during this time, according to Chief Chang. He recommends that visitors uncertain about any activities inquire first with their accommodation hosts.

Further, if walking on any traditional verandas during this time be sure to remove shoes to avoid tracking spirits into any dwelling, reported CNA.

The local Coast Guard also pitches in to protect the sacred areas and enforce traditional rules.