Burundi on brink again as president wants to rule until 2034

BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) — Declared this month by supporters as Burundi's "eternal supreme guide," President Pierre Nkurunziza now wants changes to the constitution that would let him rule until 2034.

The referendum in May could spark further deadly violence in the African nation that the U.N. human rights chief has called one of "the most prolific slaughterhouses of humans in recent times."

Nkurunziza is just the latest African leader to seek the dismantling of term limits to stay in power.

In 2015 his decision to seek a disputed third term plunged the country into bloody protests that left an estimated 1,200 people dead, and International Criminal Court judges last year authorized an investigation into allegations of state-sponsored crimes including murder, rape and torture. More than 400,000 people have fled the country.