China interrupts dissident at UN Human Rights Council

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Chinese government official repeatedly tried to interrupt a speech by a Chinese dissident at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The human rights group UN Watch had brought Yang Jianli (楊建利), a former political prisoner who lives in the United States, to a meeting about the role of non-governmental organizations, the Associated Press reported.

As soon as he started questioning the communist leadership’s qualifications to represent China at the meeting, a Chinese diplomat disrupted his remarks to oppose his speech.

Yang gave an overview of modern Chinese history to point out how repressive and murderous the communist regime was before the diplomat again protested and demanded the dissident be barred from speaking.

However, Yang was allowed to continue and warn against the return of “personal dictatorship” in China, AP reported.

The diplomat argued that the dissident’s comments were completely unrelated to the scheduled topic of the council session.

“The Chinese delegation were trying to intimidate me, but their efforts were in vain. They should know me better. I endured lengthy solitary confinement, and even a death threat,” Yang said in a statement after the incidents.

He took part in the Tiananmen protests of 1989 and spent five years in a Chinese prison.