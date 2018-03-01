Taiwan Travel Act underpins country’s self-confidence: President Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Travel Act signed by United States President Donald Trump is an important underpinning of Taiwan’s self-confidence, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Wednesday.

The new U.S. law allows senior government officials from the two countries to visit each other’s country and meet each other. It has predictably met with condemnation from China.

During a meeting with Overseas Taiwanese from the U.S. Wednesday morning, Tsai thanked the U.S. for its support for Taiwan and for its efforts on behalf of regional peace and prosperity, the Central News Agency reported.

She also praised her visitors for contributing to stable Taiwan-U.S. relations and for expanding the island country’s influence in the U.S.

At present, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) is visiting the U.S., while that country’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Alex Wong (黃之瀚), is expected to meet Tsai in Taipei before he leaves Thursday. Both are scheduled to attend the Lunar New Year banquet of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei Wednesday evening.

Neither visit is a result of the Taiwan Travel Act, but they have gained attention because they are the first mutual visits since it was passed. Chen is widely tipped to take over the post of presidential secretary-general later this year.