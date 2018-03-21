AIT releases teaser video of new Taipei office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), America's de facto embassy in the country, released a video yesterday (March 20) giving a sneak peak of its new complex, which will be opening this summer.

The video starts with AIT Director Kin W. Moy sitting at his desk at the current location and speaking in Mandarin, before beckoning viewers to follow him as he walks to the Taipei Da'an MRT station. He is then seen transferring to the Wenhu line from which he eventually exits at the Jinhu Road No. 2 Exit of the Neihu MRT station.

A sign announcing the construction of the new complex then appears before the video cuts to the interior of the compound and outside one of the entrances. Moy then says in Mandarin, "let's go inside," however the screen fades to black before the interior is shown. The video closes by announcing that the new facility will open in the summer of 2018.



Screenshot of AIT video showing exterior of new complex under construction.

In June 2009, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) publicly announced that it had selected a site and begun development on a new location in Neihu. The site was to be completed in 3 phases, and originally, many had hoped the compound would be finished as early as 2015, but work was temporarily halted in 2013 over a contract dispute between American contractor Weston Solutions, Inc. and its three Taiwanese subcontractors over NT$470 million (US$16 million) in back pay.

At 6.5 hectares, the new compound covers more than twice the space of the current 2.6 hectare AIT compound in Da'an, whose lease is set to end in July 2018. The project has been referred to as the AIT NOC (New Office Compound) by the state department and those involved with its development.

In 2012, after the U.S. began granting visa waivers to Taiwanese visitors, the AIT announced the downsizing of its on-site staff. Many have since wondered about the idea of a smaller AIT work force necessitating a facility, however what visitors to the current office do not realize is that the new facility will include all departments that were previously housed in other locations, such as the Agricultural Section, Agricultural Trade Office, the Chinese Language and Area Studies School, Commerce Section and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

The address of AIT's new location is No. 100, Jinhu Rd, Neihu District, Taipei City, 114.