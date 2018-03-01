Taiwan still hopes to exchange offices with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The new minister at the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Chen Ming-tong (陳明通), said Wednesday he hoped he could work toward Taiwan’s and China’s semi-official cross-straits bodies opening up offices in each other’s territory.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016, China has frozen all direct talks with Taiwan, with threats of unification, the use of military force and attempts to isolate the island diplomatically gaining increasing attention as President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidifies his position.

Taiwan’s Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF, 海基會) and China’s Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS, 海協會) have been in charge of practical details in the relationship, such as contacts in the event of cross-straits accidents or crimes.

Having the two bodies set up offices on the other side would help prevent relations from falling prey to a vicious circle, Chen told legislators Wednesday, according to the Central News Agency.

He cited his experience during the rule of President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), when he also served a time as MAC minister, as a reason why he might able to improve relations with China. Negotiations about direct ferry links were stuck until he managed to reach an agreement, Chen said, adding he hoped he could end the current deadlock the same way.

“Once the misunderstandings are resolved, it’s a green light all the way,” CNA quoted him as saying.

Pressed by lawmakers, Chen also gave a cautiously positive response to the likelihood of opening a telephone hotline with his Chinese counterpart, Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一), CNA reported.