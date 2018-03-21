Chances for Taiwan to attend WHA limited due to China's interference, says health minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to China’s blatant interference, chances for Taiwan to be invited to the World Health Assembly (WHA) in May are limited, according to Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the country’s minister of Health and Welfare.

The minister spoke with the media on Tuesday morning and said the country had not yet received an invitation to the assembly which is scheduled from May 21 to 26, reported Central News Agency.

Asked whether Taiwan would still receive the invitation to the most important global conference on health issues and policies in the following months, Chen said, “the chance is limited” as “the situations are difficult.”

Nevertheless, the minister said neither Beijing’s pressure nor WHA’s decision to give in to the pressure would stop the country from sending a delegation to the host city Geneva, Switzerland, and try to express Taiwan’s stance to the world, “we must go, especially at such difficult times.”

It will be two consecutive years that Taiwan is not granted observer status and invited to the WHA. As Tedros Adhanom, an Ethiopian politician who is regarded for having a good rapport with Beijing, assumed the position of director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) in July 2017, many in Taiwan fear that the country’s being let out would become “a norm.”

Apple Daily citied a source who was closely following the issue as saying Taiwanese officials had attempted to contact Adhanom in the past year but in vain.

In addition, officials from the U.S. and other allied countries also tried to talk to Adhanom about granting Taiwan observer status so its delegation could attend the WHA, but Adhanom refused and used the “one-China” principle, the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, and the Resolution WHA25.1 as his response. The latter two resolutions outline China’s representation in the UN and WHO.

Last year was the first time after eight years that Taiwan lost its observer status in the WHA, but the country still sent a delegation to Geneva to attend side meetings and held its own events promoting Taiwan’s participation in both WHO and the WHA. The country is expected to follow the same approach in May, with its delegation presumably led by the health and welfare minister.

However, China’s interference in WHO affairs continues to grow although the U.S. and other countries have constantly spoken up in support of Taiwan. These political maneuvers have not only seriously undermined the ethical principles upheld by WHO which claims to remain independent, impartial, and professional, but also dangerously violated the rights of Taiwan’s 23 million people and their freedom to pursue health and acquire information, officials said.

According to a statement released by the Federation of Medical Students in Taiwan (FMS-Taiwan) on Monday, the International Federation of Medical Students' Associations (IFMSA), to which the FMS-Taiwan is affiliated to, decided last December to change the association's member status from a country into a province of China, due to a demand from WHO.

In the statement, the FMS-Taiwan said it would not and would never accept IFMSA’s decision to unilaterally change the association’s nationality.

The FMS-Taiwan added it had been negotiating with other member organizations ever since in an attempt to gain support and overturn IFMSA’s decision.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also filed a protest against the IFMSA and WHO, saying it regretted and found it inadmissible that WHO had worked in the service of China’s political agenda.

MOFA also urged the IFMSA to remain professional and impartial as not to undermine any member organization’s status due to political issues.