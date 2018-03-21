Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast

A law enforcement officer runs on Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas, moments after an explosion on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Emergency teams were responding
Texas troopers help redirect traffic near the site of another explosion, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Emergency teams were responding t
An FBI official carries items into a FedEX Office store Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the southwest Austin suburb of Sunset Valley, Texas, as authoritie
Law enforcement officials speak outside a FedEX Office store Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the southwest Austin suburb of Sunset Valley, Texas, as autho
An FBI agent investigates at a FedEx distribution center where a package exploded, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Schertz, Texas. Authorities believe the
A police officer stops a vehicle at a check point in front of a FedEx distribution center where a package exploded, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Schert
An employee wrapped in a blanket talks to a police officer after she was evacuated at a FedEx distribution center where a package exploded, Tuesday, M
FBI agents investigate the scene at a FedEx distribution center where a package exploded, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Schertz, Texas. Authorities beli
An ATF vehicle sits in front of a FedEx distribution center where a package exploded, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Schertz, Texas. Authorities believe
In this frame from video, Fedex trucks line a distribution center where a package bomb exploded early, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Schertz, Texas. Aut
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators have been poring through surveillance video footage and collecting evidence hoping to get closer to tracking down whoever is behind the recent series of deadly blasts in the Texas capital.
They faced new threats Tuesday along with the promise of valuable new leads as their attention shifted to a FedEx shipping center near San Antonio where a package exploded and the discovery of another, unexploded bomb near Austin's airport.
Even as they dug into the investigation, a Tuesday night scare caused them to respond to a Goodwill store in southern Austin. It turned out to be an unrelated explosion: Someone dropped off a device sometimes used in military training and it went off, injuring a worker.
Police don't think it was the work of the bomber, or a copycat.