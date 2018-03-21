China aircraft carrier prowls Taiwan Strait while Xi threatens 'punishment of history'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced today that China's aircraft carrier Liaoning was detected prowling the waters of the Taiwan Strait yesterday (March 20), the same day that Chinese President Xi Jinping threatened Taiwan with the "punishment of history."

During a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發) stated that the Liaoning had been detected cruising through the waters of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) yesterday, reported CNA. Yen said that the warship had recently completed drills in the East China Sea from March 18 - 19 before entering the Taiwan Strait yesterday.

Yen said the MND was closely monitoring the movements of the Liaoning, but he was not at liberty to discuss the matter in more detail at this time.

The appearance of China's aircraft carrier in the Taiwan Strait came on the same day that President Xi Jinping told the rubber stamp National People's Congress in Beijing that "Any actions and tricks to split China are doomed to failure and will meet with the people's condemnation and the punishment of history.”

The comments came on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's signing of the Taiwan Travel Act into law. The new act legally enables officials from the executive branch of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan or invite Taiwan’s leaders to Washington for official diplomatic meetings, if they choose to do so.

Also on Tuesday, the Trump administration sent Alex Wong (黃之瀚), the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the East Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau, for a three day visit to Taiwan.