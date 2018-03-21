  1. Home
  2. World

Complaint: 2 officers 'spooked' before shooting 911 caller

By AMY FORLITI , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/21 12:30

This March 20, 2018 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minneapolis, Minn., shows Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor, after

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in

FILE - In this May 2016 file photo provided by the City of Minneapolis, police Officer Mohamed Noor poses for a photo at a community event welcoming h

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The partner of a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman said both men "got spooked" when she approached their SUV.

Officer Mohamed Noor was charged Tuesday in the July shooting of Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS'-chehk) Damond. Damond had called 911 minutes before she was shot about a possible sexual assault behind her home.

A criminal complaint says Noor's partner, Matthew Harrity, pulled his gun upon hearing a sound and catching a glimpse of someone behind their SUV.

When Damond came up to Harrity's window, he didn't shoot. But Noor did — firing across his partner's body and killing Damond. Harrity told his supervisor both men "got spooked" when they were approached.

A prosecutor says Noor acted recklessly.