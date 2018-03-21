Schroder scores career-high 41, Hawks end Jazz win streak

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 41 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Atlanta Hawks stunned the Utah Jazz 99-94 on Tuesday night.

Dewayne Dedmon had 15 points and 15 rebounds to help the Eastern Conference-worst Hawks snap their six-game losing skid and end Utah's winning streak at nine. Taurean Prince made four free throws in the final 11 seconds to clinch the victory.

The Jazz, who won 21 of 23 games in between losses to the Hawks, made their final field goal on Gobert's basket with 2:33 to play and missed their last five shots.

Schroder on a variety of drives and bested his previous career high of 34 points, set in a 110-105 loss to Brooklyn on Jan. 12.

With 2:07 to play and after another of his driving layups, Schroder flailed his arm and caught Ricky Rubio with a hand to the face. He was assessed a flagrant-1 foul and Rubio hit both free throws. Joe Ingles followed with two foul shots for Utah's final lead.

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and Rubio had 23 for the Jazz.

Mike Muscala's 3-pointer gave the Hawks a 70-69 lead early in the fourth quarter. After the Jazz responded with an 8-0 run, capped by Gobert's dunk, the Hawks edged back in front on Dedmon's dunk and Schroder's 3-pointer to make it 87-83.

After the Hawks beat the Jazz 104-90 on Jan. 22, Utah was nine games under .500, and many players have pointed to that loss as a pivotal moment in the season.

"I don't think anybody saw what was coming," Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game about Utah's run.

On that same trip, the Jazz started a remarkable turnaround that has launched them into the middle of the Western Conference playoff race.

The Hawks held the Jazz to 32 percent shooting in the first half, but only shot 34 percent themselves and trailed 42-41 at the break. Schroder and Rubio each had 15 points.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Prince scored 11 points. ... Kent Bazemore, Atlanta's third-leading scorer, missed his fourth game with a right knee bruise. ... The Hawks, second in the league in causing turnovers, forced the Jazz into 16 miscues and converted them into 26 points. ... The Hawks scored 36 points in the fourth quarter.

Jazz: Derrick Favors sat out with left knee soreness. Utah is 2-3 without Favors. ... The Jazz went 6-for-33 from beyond the 3-point line. ... Mitchell was 9-of-28 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range.

LEGENDS IN THE HOUSE

Hall of Famers John Stockton and Karl Malone attended the game to support Stockton's son David, who is the midst of a 10-day contract with the Jazz after playing most of the season with Reno of the G League. David's mother, Nada, and his siblings often played pickup games on the arena floor while the famous point guard got treatment, showered and dressed during his 19-year career in Utah.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Continue their trip at Sacramento on Thursday night.

Jazz: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

