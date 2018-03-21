North Korean media say diplomacy is strength, not weakness

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea's state media say the country's moves to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula are evidence of its confidence and national strength, not a sign of weakness.

The attack against criticism of the diplomatic moves is surprising because North Korea's media have yet to report virtually any of the diplomatic activity. Only U.S. and South Korean officials have said Kim Jong Un plans to meet with President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in by May.

The commentary by the Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday acknowledged only that the North has started a "dialogue peace offensive." It criticized current and former officials and experts in the U.S. and Japan, along with conservatives in South Korea, for suggesting Pyongyang is feeling the sting of increasingly tough sanctions.