TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Today on the lunisolar calendar is Chunfen (春分), the spring equinox, and during this time traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) dictates that to balance yin and yang energy, one should foster the development of yang chi (陽氣, yang energy) by getting plenty of rest, controlling one's temper, eating more green vegetables and avoiding spicy foods.

In an interview with UDN, Taipei Chinese Medical Association Director Peng Wenya (彭溫雅) said the the lunisolar calendar's 24 solar terms are distinguished by the sun's exposure to the earth. Because the earth rotates 360 degrees around the sun for a a year, a solar term corresponds to every 15 degrees of rotation.

As the spring equinox results in an equal length of day and night, TCM practitioners believe that it is an important stage to help balance yin and yang in the human body, said Peng.

Peng said that after Chunfen passes, the yang chi of spring and summer starts to rise, therefore the the focus of fostering health care is to nourish yang chi. Peng advises that during this period it is best to go to sleep early and get up early, and to not do things that damage yang energy, such as staying up late at night, becoming angry.

In addition, Chunfen is considered a season that nourishes the liver, and liver is associated with the element for "wood." Because wood gives rise to fire, if a person does not properly care for their liver, too much "heat" will build up in their body, which will manifest itself in a variety of skin and bodily discomforts, such as acne and ulcers in the mouth.

As for the proper diet during Chunfen, Peng recommends avoiding spicy foods, dried foods and overly rich foods such as ginger duck and sesame chicken. Instead, Peng suggests that "green foods" that nourish the liver, such as mung bean sprouts, broccoli, edamame beans, and cabbage.

Also because spring is the time when flowers bloom herbal Chinese herbal teas are recommended, such as chrysanthemum tea and wolfberry tea.

In addition to diet and getting plenty of rest, it is important to wear warm clothing and as the old saying goes "Spring is like a mother-in-law's face" with large swings in temperature between day and night, and spring also the season of the "evil wind" 風邪, thus special attention should be paid to wearing clothing that shields oneself from the wind, especially the head, ears and neck, said Peng.