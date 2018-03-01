Taiwan's Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium reveals NT$120 mil makeover

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fubon Guardian Stadium CEO, Chris (蔡承儒), led media around the Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium Tuesday to reveal the stadium's NT$120 million (US$4 million) renovations.

The stadium update includes the addition of an LED electronic scoreboard, big screen TV, better athlete locker rooms, and a more "invisible" safety net between the audience and the players, according to CNA.



(CNA image)

The Fubon Guardians (富邦悍將) acquired the stadium at the end of 2017.

The refurbishment was inspired by four Japanese baseball stadiums: the Meiji Jinggu Stadium, the Tokyo Dome, the Yokohama Stadium, and the Zozo Marine Stadium. Chris said that he first completed as much as possible in a few months and that updates will continue in the future.



(CNA image)

The NT$120 million remodel is NT$20 million over budget, according to CNA.



(CNA image)

The clay and grass of the baseball field have also been replaced.



(CNA image)

A cafeteria has been added to the player’s lounge in the style of the Tienmu Baseball Stadium, said the CEO. More restaurants and seating areas have been added for spectators.



(CNA image)

Additional rooms for coaches, injuries, and practice were added “to make teams feel as comfortable as possible, rain or shine,” said Chris.

Regarding previous visibility problems from the outfield, a “nearly invisible net” has been constructed between first and third base, protecting fans and the players and installed by the same firm employed by Tokyo Stadium.



Chris in the women's restroom. (CNA image)

The second-floor women’s restrooms have been remodeled “like those of a 5 star hotel,” according to Chris, and include sanitary napkins. In addition, more televisions have been added to restrooms and children’s areas so fans don’t miss any part of the game.



(CNA image)