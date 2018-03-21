All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 73 50 19 4 104 264 205 27-8-2 23-11-2 16-7-2 Boston 71 45 17 9 99 239 184 25-7-5 20-10-4 15-5-2 Toronto 73 43 23 7 93 246 208 25-8-2 18-15-5 13-7-3 Washington 73 42 24 7 91 229 217 26-9-2 16-15-5 13-7-3 Pittsburgh 73 41 27 5 87 238 222 26-8-1 15-19-4 15-7-1 Columbus 74 41 28 5 87 210 206 24-11-2 17-17-3 14-10-3 Philadelphia 73 37 25 11 85 218 215 18-13-6 19-12-5 11-7-5 New Jersey 72 37 27 8 82 217 215 18-14-3 19-13-5 12-9-1 Florida 71 37 27 7 81 219 218 22-11-3 15-16-4 14-6-2 Carolina 73 31 31 11 73 197 232 16-15-6 15-16-5 9-10-5 N.Y. Rangers 73 32 33 8 72 211 236 20-14-4 12-19-4 9-9-3 N.Y. Islanders 73 31 32 10 72 235 263 17-14-4 14-18-6 11-12-2 Montreal 73 26 35 12 64 182 232 17-12-8 9-23-4 10-9-5 Detroit 72 26 35 11 63 184 224 13-14-8 13-21-3 6-13-4 Ottawa 72 26 35 11 63 199 251 15-15-6 11-20-5 8-12-4 Buffalo 72 23 37 12 58 172 236 11-21-5 12-16-7 10-8-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178 25-7-4 23-7-6 17-4-2 Vegas 72 46 21 5 97 244 199 25-9-2 21-12-3 17-3-2 Winnipeg 72 43 19 10 96 240 189 26-7-2 17-12-8 13-8-2 Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210 24-6-7 17-18-1 11-11-0 San Jose 72 40 23 9 89 219 199 21-11-3 19-12-6 19-4-3 Colorado 72 39 25 8 86 231 209 25-9-2 14-16-6 10-10-3 Los Angeles 73 40 27 6 86 211 184 19-14-3 21-13-3 11-10-4 Anaheim 73 37 24 12 86 206 197 22-10-5 15-14-7 11-6-7 Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201 24-10-3 14-18-5 11-13-0 St. Louis 72 39 28 5 83 201 193 21-15-0 18-13-5 10-10-3 Calgary 74 35 29 10 80 204 222 15-17-4 20-12-6 10-10-3 Edmonton 73 32 36 5 69 208 234 16-17-3 16-19-2 13-9-1 Chicago 73 30 34 9 69 208 223 17-15-4 13-19-5 7-10-3 Vancouver 72 25 38 9 59 186 236 12-18-6 13-20-3 6-16-1 Arizona 72 24 37 11 59 175 230 15-20-4 9-17-7 8-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Boston 4, OT

Nashville 4, Buffalo 0

Florida 2, Montreal 0

Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Arizona 5, Calgary 2

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 4, Dallas 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Edmonton 7, Carolina 3

Florida 7, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.