Mercury in Taiwan could dip down to 10 degrees tomorrow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has upgraded the cold front bearing down on Taiwan to a strong continental air mass with temperatures expected to dip to 11 degrees Celsius on Thursday (March 22), and coastal and open areas possibly dropping down to 10 degrees.

The CWB has issued a Strong Wind Advisory today (March 21) for all of Taiwan proper and its outer islands with the lowest temperature in Taiwan's plains being 14.5 degrees in Banqiao and 14.7 degrees in Tamsui. Today is the vernal equinox when the sun is directly over the equator, meaning that the days and nights in both the northern and southern hemispheres will be equal in length.

According to the CWB, early morning temperatures from central to northern Taiwan will range between 13 and 15 degrees, while southern and eastern Taiwan will range between 16 to 18 degrees. Northern Taiwan should see a high of 17 degrees, while central and eastern Taiwan should see highs ranging between 20 to 22 degrees.

Southern Taiwan will see a high of 26 degrees, while cold temperatures will be seen throughout the day in northern Taiwan.

As for precipitation, the CWB said that due to the influence of dry and cold air pouring into Taiwan, water vapor has decreased. The western half of Taiwan will be mostly cloudy while eastern Taiwan will see brief local showers. As part of the Strong Wind Advisory, the CWB is warning of strong wind gusts of an intensity between 8-10 in Taiwan's coastal and open areas. Members of the public are advised to exercise caution when engaging in offshore and seaside activities.

Tomorrow, the CWB predicts that Taiwan will continue to feel the effects of the continental cold air mass causing early morning and late evening temperatures in central, northern and northeastern Taiwan to drop to 11 to 12 degrees, while coastal and open areas could go down to as low as 10 degrees, and southern and eastern Taiwan are expected to dip down to 13 to 15 degrees. As for daytime highs across the country, with the exception of northern Taiwan, which will be colder, temperatures in the rest of the country will be mild.

By Friday, the CWB predicts that the continental cold air mass will weaken but cool temperatures will still be seen in the early morning due to the effects of radiative cooling. Central, northern and northeastern Taiwan will see lows ranging between 11 and 13 degrees, while southern and eastern Taiwan will experience lows between 14 and 16 degrees.

During the day, the temperature will gradually rise with the difference in temperature between day and night relatively small.

On Saturday, temperatures will continue to warm with early mornings and evenings still relatively cool, daytime highs mild and a large temperature fluctuation between day and night.