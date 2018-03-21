All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 72 49 19 4 102 260 202 Boston 71 45 17 9 99 239 184 Toronto 72 43 22 7 93 243 204 Florida 70 36 27 7 79 212 216 Montreal 73 26 35 12 64 182 232 Ottawa 71 26 34 11 63 197 244 Detroit 72 26 35 11 63 184 224 Buffalo 72 23 37 12 58 172 236 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 72 41 24 7 89 225 214 Pittsburgh 72 41 26 5 87 237 218 Columbus 73 40 28 5 85 205 203 Philadelphia 73 37 25 11 85 218 215 New Jersey 72 37 27 8 82 217 215 Carolina 73 31 31 11 73 197 232 N.Y. Rangers 72 32 32 8 72 208 231 N.Y. Islanders 72 30 32 10 70 231 262 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178 Winnipeg 72 43 19 10 96 240 189 Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210 Colorado 72 39 25 8 86 231 209 Dallas 73 38 27 8 84 209 197 St. Louis 72 39 28 5 83 201 193 Chicago 73 30 34 9 69 208 223 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 72 46 21 5 97 244 199 San Jose 72 40 23 9 89 219 199 Los Angeles 73 40 27 6 86 211 184 Anaheim 73 37 24 12 86 206 197 Calgary 74 35 29 10 80 204 222 Edmonton 73 32 36 5 69 208 234 Vancouver 72 25 38 9 59 186 236 Arizona 72 24 37 11 59 175 230

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Boston 4, OT

Nashville 4, Buffalo 0

Florida 2, Montreal 0

Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Arizona 5, Calgary 2

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton 7, Carolina 3

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.