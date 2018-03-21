  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/21 07:46
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 12 7 2 3 17 8 23
Bragantino 12 4 5 3 9 8 17
Ituano 12 4 5 3 13 13 17
Atletico Linense 12 2 4 6 13 20 10
Paulista, Serie A1, Trofeu do Interior
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Mirassol 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Sao Bento 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Ferroviaria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Saturday, March 17

Mirassol 3, Red Bull Brasil 1

Sao Bento 1, Ituano 2

Sunday, March 18

Ferroviaria 0, Ponte Preta 2

Tuesday, March 20

Red Bull Brasil 2, Sao Bento 2

Wednesday, March 21

Ituano vs. Ferroviaria 2100 GMT

Ponte Preta vs. Mirassol 2200 GMT

Saturday, March 24

Sao Bento vs. Ponte Preta 2200 GMT

Ituano vs. Mirassol 2200 GMT

Ferroviaria vs. Red Bull Brasil 2200 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Atletico Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vitoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vasco Da Gama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Corinthians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gremio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cruzeiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
America Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flamengo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ceara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Botafogo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Recife 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sao Paulo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Paranaense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapecoense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Palmeiras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fluminense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Internacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bahia BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, April 14

Cruzeiro vs. Gremio 1900 GMT

Vitoria vs. Flamengo 2200 GMT