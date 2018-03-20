  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/03/20 06:30
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Tottenham vs. Newcastle

Saturday's Matches

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Bournemouth 2, West Brom 1

Swansea vs. Southampton

Leicester vs. Arsenal

Stoke 1, Everton 2

Huddersfield 0, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 5, Watford 0

Sunday's Matches

West Ham vs. Man United

Man City vs. Brighton

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Barnsley 1, Norwich 1

Wolverhampton 3, Reading 0

Sheffield United 2, Burton Albion 0

Aston Villa 1, QPR 3

Brentford 1, Cardiff 3

Ipswich 0, Hull 3

Saturday's Matches

Fulham 2, QPR 2

Barnsley 0, Millwall 2

Bristol City 1, Ipswich 0

Wolverhampton 3, Burton Albion 1

Birmingham 3, Hull 0

Norwich 3, Reading 2

Sheffield United 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Brentford 1, Middlesbrough 1

Leeds 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Sunderland 0, Preston 2

Bolton 1, Aston Villa 0

Sunday's Match

Derby vs. Cardiff

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Rochdale 0, Southend 0

Bury 0, Peterborough 1

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Rotherham 2

Blackpool 1, Charlton 0

Wednesday's Match

Bradford 0, Wigan 1

Saturday's Matches

Oldham 0, Portsmouth 2

Plymouth 3, Bristol Rovers 2

Gillingham vs. Blackburn

Charlton 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Northampton 0, Rotherham 3

Scunthorpe 1, Shrewsbury 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bury 1

Oxford United 2, Peterborough 1

Blackpool 1, Southend 1

Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Monday's Match

Doncaster 2, Bradford 0

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Exeter 0, Yeovil 0

Coventry 2, Luton Town 2

Barnet 1, Port Vale 1

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City 3, Grimsby Town 1

Notts County 1, Mansfield Town 1

Crewe 1, Coventry 2

Cheltenham 1, Chesterfield 1

Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green Rovers 1

Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 2

Barnet 0, Wycombe 2

Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2

Colchester 0, Yeovil 1

Morecambe 2, Exeter 1

Newport County 1, Luton Town 1

Cambridge United 1, Swindon 3

England FA Cup
Saturday's Matches

Swansea 0, Tottenham 3

Man United 2, Brighton 0

Sunday's Matches

Wigan 0, Southampton 2

Leicester 1, Chelsea 2