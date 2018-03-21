Prince Charles declines Australian speech invitation

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An advocate for Australian constitutional change says Prince Charles has declined a cheeky invitation to explain why he should become Australia's next head of state.

The Australian Republic Movement said Wednesday it wrote to Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son in December inviting him to give a speech during his Australian visit next month to "address a simple question: Why he, and not an Australian, should be Australia's next head of state?"

The movement's national director Michael Cooney said the princes' office recently wrote to decline the invitation.

The prince's official residence, Clarence House, did not immediately respond to an email from The AP.

Australians have long been divided on whether the British monarch should continue to also be Australia's head of state.