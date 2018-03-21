Fox military analyst says network makes him ashamed

NEW YORK (AP) — A retired Army officer who has worked as an analyst for the Fox News Channel says he's quitting the network because he's ashamed of it.

Ralph Peters says in an email to Fox employees that the network has degenerated from providing a much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a propaganda machine for a "destructive and ethically ruinous administration."

Peters says he told Fox at the beginning of the month that he didn't want his contributor contract renewed. He says Fox is wittingly harming the nation's system of government for profit.

Fox says in a statement that Peters is entitled to his opinion and that the network is proud of its opinion programming.