Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy could bring new wave of accusers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Is #MeToo part two on the way?

With its bankruptcy, the Weinstein Co. has tossed out the non-disclosure agreements that officials say co-founder and former CEO Harvey Weinstein wielded as a weapon in his sexual misconduct to keep women quiet.

That brought with it the possibility Tuesday that a new wave of victims and witnesses would come forward with allegations against Weinstein, who was fired in October.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman calls it a "watershed moment."

The Weinstein Co., however, has no power to end the agreements with Weinstein himself and not the company.

That means the new rules will be largely limited to current and former employees.

Lawyer Cris Armenta, who represents some Weinstein accusers, says she hopes the move doesn't end up being merely "window dressing."