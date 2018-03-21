Senate turns back resolution limiting US military in Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has rejected a resolution that would prohibit U.S. troops from helping a Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen. But the unusual vote — coming as Saudi Arabia's crown prince met with President Trump— showed the continued unease in Congress with military action abroad.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned senators against the measure, but he had little choice but to allow the vote.

The resolution was being forced by a coalition of liberal and libertarian-leaning lawmakers, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah. They argued Congress should not cede its wartime authority for military action to the White House.

The resolution was tabled, 55-44.