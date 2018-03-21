Nielsen's top programs for March 12-18

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 12-18. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 13.27 million.

2. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 11.88 million.

3. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.18 million.

4. "This is Us," NBC, 10.94 million.

5. "Bull," CBS, 10.64 million.

6. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.08 million.

7. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 9.89 million.

8. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.25 million.

9. "Instinct," CBS, 9.05 million.

10. "American Idol" (Monday), ABC, 8.41 million.

11. "Survivor," CBS, 8.38 million.

12. "NCIS: Los Angeles, 8.02 million.

13. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 7.81 million.

14. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 7.54 million.

15. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.18 million.

16. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7.08 million.

17. NCAA Men's Basketball: Ohio St. vs Gonzaga, CBS, 6.85 million.

18. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 6.66 million.

19. "911," Fox, 6.55 million.

20. "Chicago PD," NBC, 6.54 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.