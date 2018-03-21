  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/21 04:36
New York Yankees 100 000 020—3 8 0
Detroit 200 310 02x—8 14 0

Lail, Heller (2), Carroll (4), Gallegos (6), Feyereisen (7), Frawley (8), Reeves (8), and Kratz, Diaz; Baez, Greene (4), Stumpf (5), Coleman (5), Jimenez (7), Voelker (8), Schreiber (9), and Hicks, Saltalamacchia. W_Baez 1-0. L_Lail 1-1. HRs_Saez; Martinez.

___

New York Mets 001 001 240—8 11 1
St. Louis 000 013 030—7 12 2

Harvey, Sewald (6), Rhame (7), Montero (8), Robles (8), and Plawecki; Mayers, Arias (3), Lucas (4), Brebbia (12), Motte (13), Guilmet (14), Norris (10), Mckinney (10), Gregerson (11), and Molina, Pena, Baron. W_Rhame 1-0. L_Norris 0-2. Sv_Robles. HRs_Gonzalez, d'Arnaud, Flores; DeJong.

___

Pittsburgh 002 000 022—6 10 2
Boston 032 106 00x—12 17 0

Musgrove, Santana (5), Siegrist (6), Jones (5), Milbrath (6), and Cervelli, Lavarnway; Price, Hembree (6), Workman (7), Brasier (8), and Vazquez, Swihart. W_Price 2-0. L_Musgrove 0-1. HRs_Madris, Hayes, Luplow; Travis, Devers.

___

Toronto 000 000 0xx—0 5 0
Philadelphia 020 000 xxx—2 4 0

Estrada, Axford (6), and Martin; Lively, Morgan (6), Casimiro (7), and Alfaro, McBride. W_Lively 1-1. L_Estrada 1-1. Sv_Casimiro.

___

Miami 100 110 000—3 13 1
Washington 000 022 31x—8 10 1

Despaigne, O'Grady (7), Guerra (8), and Telis, Wallach; Strasburg, Grace (5), Madson (7), Gott (8), Solis (9), and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Grace 2-0. L_Despaigne 2-2. HRs_Brinson; Harper.

___