Tuesday's Major League Linescore

|New York Yankees
|100
|000
|020—3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|200
|310
|02x—8
|14
|0
Lail, Heller (2), Carroll (4), Gallegos (6), Feyereisen (7), Frawley (8), Reeves (8), and Kratz, Diaz; Baez, Greene (4), Stumpf (5), Coleman (5), Jimenez (7), Voelker (8), Schreiber (9), and Hicks, Saltalamacchia. W_Baez 1-0. L_Lail 1-1. HRs_Saez; Martinez.
___
|New York Mets
|001
|001
|240—8
|11
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|013
|030—7
|12
|2
Harvey, Sewald (6), Rhame (7), Montero (8), Robles (8), and Plawecki; Mayers, Arias (3), Lucas (4), Brebbia (12), Motte (13), Guilmet (14), Norris (10), Mckinney (10), Gregerson (11), and Molina, Pena, Baron. W_Rhame 1-0. L_Norris 0-2. Sv_Robles. HRs_Gonzalez, d'Arnaud, Flores; DeJong.
___
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|022—6
|10
|2
|Boston
|032
|106
|00x—12
|17
|0
Musgrove, Santana (5), Siegrist (6), Jones (5), Milbrath (6), and Cervelli, Lavarnway; Price, Hembree (6), Workman (7), Brasier (8), and Vazquez, Swihart. W_Price 2-0. L_Musgrove 0-1. HRs_Madris, Hayes, Luplow; Travis, Devers.
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|0xx—0
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|xxx—2
|4
|0
Estrada, Axford (6), and Martin; Lively, Morgan (6), Casimiro (7), and Alfaro, McBride. W_Lively 1-1. L_Estrada 1-1. Sv_Casimiro.
___
|Miami
|100
|110
|000—3
|13
|1
|Washington
|000
|022
|31x—8
|10
|1
Despaigne, O'Grady (7), Guerra (8), and Telis, Wallach; Strasburg, Grace (5), Madson (7), Gott (8), Solis (9), and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Grace 2-0. L_Despaigne 2-2. HRs_Brinson; Harper.
___